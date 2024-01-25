Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. Insiders own 19.89% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 62.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $125.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day moving average is $112.61. Garmin has a twelve month low of $93.22 and a twelve month high of $129.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

