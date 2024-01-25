Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading 2.8% Higher

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 18,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Galway Metals Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$26.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

