FY2024 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.67. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $171.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.29 and a 200 day moving average of $154.05.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.