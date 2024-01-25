FY2023 EPS Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a report issued on Sunday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $16.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.33. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $16.33 per share.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $150.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.60 and its 200 day moving average is $159.05. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $116.93 and a twelve month high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.