FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading Up 1.1%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 376 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.70). 11,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 26,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366 ($4.65).

FW Thorpe Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of £416.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,957.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 364 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 375.16.

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Allcock sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £18,998 ($24,139.77). 70.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.