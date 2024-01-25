Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $414.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 3,769.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 95,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

