Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.29.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance
FULC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 28,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,258. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,769.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.
