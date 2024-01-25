Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) versus Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Head-To-Head Review

Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fuji Media and Gray Television’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuji Media N/A N/A N/A Gray Television 3.41% 5.78% 1.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fuji Media and Gray Television’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuji Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gray Television $3.68 billion 0.24 $455.00 million $0.73 12.67

Analyst Recommendations

Gray Television has higher revenue and earnings than Fuji Media.

This is a summary of current ratings for Fuji Media and Gray Television, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuji Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Gray Television 1 1 3 0 2.40

Gray Television has a consensus target price of $12.60, suggesting a potential upside of 36.22%. Given Gray Television’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gray Television is more favorable than Fuji Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Gray Television shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Gray Television shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gray Television beats Fuji Media on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities. The Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts segment develops, leases, and manages office buildings; operates commercial facilities and restaurants; sells and leases apartments; and operates hotels and marine leisure facilities. The Other segment engages in IT system architecture and human resources, and overseas business development activities; the provision of market research services on media and lifestyles; and cultivation of new businesses. The company was formerly known as Fuji Television Network, Inc. Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, the company offers video program production services. It owns and operates television stations and digital assets that serve television markets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

