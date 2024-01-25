Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3,451.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLQM opened at $47.82 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $260.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

