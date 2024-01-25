Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 47 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $34.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $882.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,309. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $882.34. The stock has a market cap of $348.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $721.85 and its 200 day moving average is $670.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

