Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 2,115 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $139,536,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 710.2% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,441,000 after buying an additional 1,830,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in ONEOK by 288.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,280,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,782,000 after buying an additional 1,694,111 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.38. The company had a trading volume of 305,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,525. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.