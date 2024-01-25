Forum Financial Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in NIKE by 16.8% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in NIKE by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 840,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after buying an additional 258,786 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.14. 1,553,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,339,086. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

