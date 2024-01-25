Forum Financial Management LP Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 81.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 9.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 182,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,534,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,966. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.88, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

