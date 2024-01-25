Forum Financial Management LP Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock remained flat at $127.04 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 243,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,119. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $129.16. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

