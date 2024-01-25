Forum Financial Management LP Grows Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.74. 18,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,819. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

