Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.95. 425,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,858. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

