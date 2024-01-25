Forum Financial Management LP Buys 1,174 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 194,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 154,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 7,095.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,583 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,946. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.96 and a 52-week high of $178.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

