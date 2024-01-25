Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,455 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $196,858,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $175,298,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

FTNT stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.11. 7,734,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,400,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

