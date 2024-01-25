Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PFO opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $9.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Intuitive Surgical’s post-earnings dip is a healthy time to buy
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 5 top healthcare stocks for earnings growth in 2024
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.