Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFO opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

