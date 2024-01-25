Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.47. Approximately 583,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 752,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FVRR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Fiverr International Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -452.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 134.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

