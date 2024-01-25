Fiske (LON:FKE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.62). Approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 24,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.66).

Fiske Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2,425.00 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Philip Quibell Harrison acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £10,400 ($13,214.74). In other news, insider Tony R. Pattison acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £3,540 ($4,498.09). Also, insider James Philip Quibell Harrison acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £10,400 ($13,214.74). Insiders purchased a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,000 in the last three months. 73.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

