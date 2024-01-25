First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

