First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 15th

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
FPL stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.
Institutional Trading of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Intuitive Surgical’s post-earnings dip is a healthy time to buy
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 5 top healthcare stocks for earnings growth in 2024
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.