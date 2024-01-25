First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 15th

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

FPL stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 57,294 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 45,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 242.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 109,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the period.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

