First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.79

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.79 and last traded at $85.53, with a volume of 3420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.