First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.79

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.79 and last traded at $85.53, with a volume of 3420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
