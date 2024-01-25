First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Acquires C$14,761.44 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Samir Devendra Patel purchased 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,761.44.
Samir Devendra Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 25th, Samir Devendra Patel purchased 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,940.00.
First Majestic Silver Trading Down 2.2 %
FR opened at C$6.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.67. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.05 and a 52-week high of C$11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05.
First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.85%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FR. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
