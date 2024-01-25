First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FHN. Raymond James raised First Horizon from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.35.

FHN opened at $15.13 on Monday. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Horizon by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

