First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.
First Community Price Performance
FCCO stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.09. 4,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. First Community has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.47.
First Community Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community
Analyst Ratings Changes
FCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.
About First Community
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
