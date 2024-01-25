First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

First Community Price Performance

FCCO stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $19.09. 4,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,436. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $145.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.47. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.

First Community Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in First Community by 4,253.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Community during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

