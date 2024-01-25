First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.
FCCO stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $19.09. 4,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,436. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $145.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.47. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.
Several research firms have issued reports on FCCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
