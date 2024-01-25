First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $48.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post $176 EPS for the current fiscal year and $189 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,423.62 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,528.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,428.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,394.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

