First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of FBP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.58. 554,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,532. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $1,026,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,084.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,895. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 56.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 151.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

