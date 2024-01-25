Financial Connections Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS NUSC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.12. 110,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

