Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 24,992 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,992 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after buying an additional 827,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,432,000 after buying an additional 93,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,093,000 after buying an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NULV traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $35.63. 86,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

