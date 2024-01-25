Financial Connections Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Connections Group Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.90.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $437.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $440.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

