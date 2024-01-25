Financial Connections Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 731,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,940. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.