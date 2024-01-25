Financial Connections Group Inc. Purchases 4,101 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 0.4% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 205.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DFSU stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.65. 12,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $31.82.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

