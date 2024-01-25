Financial Connections Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Financial Connections Group Inc. reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUSC. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NUSC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,315 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.