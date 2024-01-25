Financial Connections Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,992 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after buying an additional 827,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NULV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 86,680 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

