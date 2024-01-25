Financial Connections Group Inc. Invests $406,000 in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises about 0.5% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $893,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,430. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

