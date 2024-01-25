Financial Connections Group Inc. Invests $406,000 in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 0.59% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,374,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,888,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,876,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.58. 127,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,430. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

