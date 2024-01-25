Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Financial Connections Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.30. 35,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,648. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.