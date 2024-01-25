Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000.

NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 89,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,839. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

