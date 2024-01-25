Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $343.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

