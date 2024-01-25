Financial Connections Group Inc. Acquires 4,825 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

