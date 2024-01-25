Financial Comparison: Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Neurocrine Biosciences 10.71% 10.54% 7.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Neurocrine Biosciences $1.49 billion 9.19 $154.50 million $1.86 74.87

Analyst Recommendations

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Neumora Therapeutics.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Neumora Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neumora Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 6 18 0 2.75

Neumora Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $21.29, indicating a potential upside of 39.58%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus price target of $134.69, indicating a potential downside of 3.77%. Given Neumora Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neumora Therapeutics is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Neumora Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It also develops NMRA-511 that is in phase 1 clinical trials in patients with agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease; NMRA-266 for the treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; NMRA-NMDA for the treatment of schizophrenia; NMRA-CK1d, a CK1d inhibitor program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; NMRA-NLRP3 for the treatment of certain neurodegenerative conditions; and NMRA-GCase for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company was formerly known as RBNC Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2021. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas. Its products include INGREZZA and DYSVAL, for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia. The company's commercial products include ONGENTYS, used as an adjunctive therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA for the management of moderate to severe endometriosis pain in women; and ORIAHNN, a non-surgical oral medication option for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women, as well as ALKINDI SPRINKLE, for the treatment of pediatric adrenal insufficiency. Its product candidates in clinical development include NBI-921352 for treating pediatric patients, as well as adult focal epilepsy indications; and NBI-827104 to treat rare pediatric epilepsy and essential tremor. The company's products in clinical development also comprise NBI-1065845 for the treatment of major depressive disorder; NBI-1065846 for treating anhedonia in major depressive disorder; and NBI-1117568 for the treatment of schizophrenia. It has license and collaboration agreements with Heptares Therapeutics Limited; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Sentia Medical Sciences Inc.; and AbbVie Inc. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

