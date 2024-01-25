Financial Comparison: Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) & Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Electriq Power has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electriq Power and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Stem 1 8 7 0 2.38

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stem has a consensus target price of $8.76, suggesting a potential upside of 179.06%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than Electriq Power.

81.3% of Electriq Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Stem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Electriq Power and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electriq Power N/A -4.65% -12.52% Stem -30.70% -26.56% -9.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electriq Power and Stem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electriq Power N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A Stem $362.98 million 1.35 -$124.05 million ($1.27) -2.47

Electriq Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stem.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, the company offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management and procurement, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

