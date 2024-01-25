Financial Advisory Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,181 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,831,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after buying an additional 277,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $79.46. 419,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

