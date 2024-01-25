Financial Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,021 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 164,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 252,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Bank of America by 14.8% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 29,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 73.4% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 67,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 32.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 105,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,450,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,292,883. The company has a market capitalization of $260.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

