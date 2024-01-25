Financial Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 1.7% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.49. The stock had a trading volume of 328,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.17 and a twelve month high of $170.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

