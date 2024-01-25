Financial Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,893,000 after buying an additional 1,216,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after buying an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,881,000 after acquiring an additional 542,314 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,170. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

