Financial Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 1.6% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $472,000.

Shares of VDC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,324. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

